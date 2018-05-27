Ivanka Trump Set To Hit the Campaign Trail with California Republican

First daughter Ivanka Trump is hitting the campaign trail with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy in California for two fundraising events next month to build the GOP’s coffers heading into the midterms.

The “Protect the House” fundraisers will take place in Fresno and Los Angeles on June 18.

“At the request of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Ivanka Trump will be headlining a June 18 Protect the House fundraiser with the Leader in California,” a statement from Ivanka Trump’s office reads, according to Politico’s Playbook.

“Ivanka developed a strong relationship with Leader McCarthy during their efforts to Pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and its Child Tax Credit provisions. They also worked closely on Sesta/Fosta legislation to combat online sex trafficking,” the statement added.

McCarthy represents California’s 23rd congressional district, which is located in the Bakersfield area in the south central region of the Golden State, extending north close to Fresno. – READ MORE

