Look what John Kerry’s trusted Iranian deal partner got caught chanting

Former Secretary of State John Kerry’s Twitter feed includes plenty of examples of all his work with Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif:

My meeting with @JZarif in NYC today was a good opportunity to discuss our commitments to JCPOA obligations. pic.twitter.com/qCjZkpCwrz — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) April 19, 2016

The Obama administration’s “deal partner” and pallet of cash recipient came to have a change of heart about the United States as a result of all John Kerry’s goodwill gestures. JUST KIDDING:

Oh oh oh, but do tell me more how @JZarif is such a moderate?#Iranian FM caught chanting 'death to US, UK, Israel': https://t.co/2BpgRFpewq pic.twitter.com/cFl3bVVwqy — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) May 26, 2018

Here is Iran's "moderate" Foreign Minister @JZarif CAUGHT chanting "Death to America, death to Britain." Iran calls daily to annihilate other countries and sponsors terrorism worldwide. As Iran's nuclear archives proved, it worked on developing nukes. Don't let Iran do that. pic.twitter.com/Cx35zHMlrY — Ofir Gendelman (@ofirgendelman) May 24, 2018

– READ MORE

