True Pundit

Politics World

Look what John Kerry’s trusted Iranian deal partner got caught chanting

Posted on by
Share:

Former Secretary of State John Kerry’s Twitter feed includes plenty of examples of all his work with Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif:

The Obama administration’s “deal partner” and pallet of cash recipient came to have a change of heart about the United States as a result of all John Kerry’s goodwill gestures. JUST KIDDING:

READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

SHOCKER! Look what John Kerry's trusted Iranian deal partner got caught chanting
SHOCKER! Look what John Kerry's trusted Iranian deal partner got caught chanting

"Comment, Ben Rhodes?"

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: