WATCH: Here’s Giuliani’s Fiery ‘Collusion’ Interview With CNN That’s Causing A Stir

President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani’s “collusion” comments in a fiery interview with CNN Wednesday night are turning heads for what host Chris Cuomo portrayed as a reversal on one of Team Trump’s oft-repeated assertions.

“I never said there was no collusion between the campaign, or people in the campaign,” Giuliani told CNN’s left-leaning Chris Cuomo. “I have no idea if …”

“Yes, you have,” Cuomo interrupted.

"I have not," said Giuliani in his trademark combative manner. "I said the President of the United States. There is not a single bit of evidence the President of the United States committed the only crime you can commit here, conspiring with the Russians to hack the DNC."