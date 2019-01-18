The Atlantic calls for Trump impeachment in new cover story

The new issue of The Atlantic features a striking call for President Trump’s impeachment on its cover.

The cover story of the March issue was published online Thursday, along with an image of the magazine, which reads “IMPEACH” in large, red letters.

“It’s time for Congress to judge the president’s fitness to serve,” the subhead reads.

The cover of the new issue of @TheAtlantic pic.twitter.com/TayiwAdHSi — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 17, 2019

Atlantic senior editor Yoni Appelbaum pens the cover story, in which he argues that Congress can "rein in a president who is undermining American ideals" by starting the impeachment process, taking control of the fitness-for-office debate.