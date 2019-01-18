Former ICE chief tells Fox News: Nancy Pelosi is ‘disgusting’ (VIDEO)

x

Former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Thomas Homan said early Thursday that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is “disgusting” while blaming her for the partial government shutdown, now in its 27th day.

“Tom, what do you make of Nancy Pelosi asking the president, ‘Hey, put on hold the State of the Union because of security.’ the Department of Homeland Security came out and said, ‘We’re ready,’ ” asked “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy. “You used to be in that department. What do you say to Nancy Pelosi?”

“She’s disgusting,” Homan responded to applause from the morning program’s studio audience.

"Because she's scared to death that a president is going to speak straight to the American people more than 8 minutes," the former Homeland Security officer later continued. "And explain there is a crisis on the border."