True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Heckler yells ‘Mr. President, f— you’ as Trump arrives at Capitol

Posted on by
Share:

A heckler hurled an expletive at President Trump as he arrived at the Capitol on Tuesday.

“Mr. President, f— you,” the person can be heard yelling in a clip shared by NBC’s Frank Thorp V.

The president’s entourage was reportedly en route to House Speaker Paul Ryan’s (R-Wis.) office in the Capitol when the heckler, who has not yet been identified, shouted the profane remark from the opposite side of the the Capitol rotunda.

According to an NBC News reporter, the woman who yelled the remark was a congressional intern.READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Heckler yells ‘Mr. President, f--- you’ as Trump arrives at Capitol
Heckler yells ‘Mr. President, f--- you’ as Trump arrives at Capitol

A heckler hurled an expletive at President Trump as he arrived at the Capitol on Tuesday.“Mr. President, f--- you,” the person can be heard yelling in a clip shared by NBC's Frank Thorp V.

TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: