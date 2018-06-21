Politics TV
WATCH: Heckler yells ‘Mr. President, f— you’ as Trump arrives at Capitol
A heckler hurled an expletive at President Trump as he arrived at the Capitol on Tuesday.
“Mr. President, f— you,” the person can be heard yelling in a clip shared by NBC’s Frank Thorp V.
LISTEN: As Pres Trump’s entourage entered Speaker Ryan’s office in the Capitol, someone on the other side of the Capitol rotunda yelled: “Mr. President, F—k you!!” (He entered about 15 seconds later): pic.twitter.com/KHp16LYMoF
— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) June 19, 2018
The president’s entourage was reportedly en route to House Speaker Paul Ryan’s (R-Wis.) office in the Capitol when the heckler, who has not yet been identified, shouted the profane remark from the opposite side of the the Capitol rotunda.
According to an NBC News reporter, the woman who yelled the remark was a congressional intern. – READ MORE
