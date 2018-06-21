Atlanta mayor signs order blocking city jail from accepting new ICE detainees

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) signed an executive orderWednesday blocking the city jail from accepting any new detainees from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Bottoms signed the order Wednesday after President Trump signed an executive order intended to stop the separation of immigrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Bottom’s order states that the jail will no longer accept detainees until the city receives assurances that the family separation policy has ceased.

Bottoms said in a statement that she has “been horrified” over the Trump administration’s policy separating immigrant families at the border and that Atlanta’s agreement to house ICE detainees in its city jail has “compounded” her “personal angst. – READ MORE

