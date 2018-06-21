True Pundit

Democrat State Representative Flips Off Mike Pence: ‘Get Bent, Then Get Out!’

A Democratic Pennsylvania representative posted a hateful message on social media on Tuesday to “welcome” Vice President Mike Pence to his district — by flipping off the vice president.

The full message by Rep. Brian Sims, Pennsylvania’s first openly gay state representative, appeared on Facebook.

Sims posted a shorter version of his message on Twitter, where he thought he tagged Mike Pence’s official Twitter account but instead tagged a fan parody account of the vice president.- READ MORE

