WATCH: Haspel Thwarts Kamala Harris’ Attempts To Denigrate CIA Colleagues

President Donald Trump’s pick to head the Central Intelligence Agency refused to take the bait when Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California repeatedly pushed her to cast a negative moral judgment on the CIA for employing enhanced interrogation techniques on suspected terrorists in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.

During Gina Haspel’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, Harris asked the nominee if she believed the “interrogation techniques were immoral?”

“Senator, I believe that CIA officers to whom you refer…” Haspel, 61, began responding, before Harris cut her off.

“It’s a yes or no answer, do you believe the previous interrogation techniques were immoral?” the senator demanded to know. “I’m not asking if they were illegal. Do you believe they were immoral?”

“Senator, I believe the CIA did extraordinary work to protect this country given the legal tools that we authorized to use,” Haspel replied.- READ MORE

