Woman Says Harry Potter Ride ‘Fat-Shamed’ Her Because She Couldn’t Fit, Calls For ‘Inclusive’ Design Changes

A plus-sized woman claims she visited the “Wizarding World of Harry Potter” and was denied entry onto the Hogwarts ride because her size did not meet safety standards.

In a piece for the Huffington Post, Jana Schmiedling of the “Woman of Size” podcast says that she mostly enjoyed her experience at the theme park until a dark cloud descended upon her day when she attempted to participate in the “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey” ride.

When Jana reached the front of the line, she and her friends allegedly made it all the way into seats until “one of the 20-something ride managers walked over and asked us all to step off because of a ‘safety’ issue.'” It should be noted here that prior to Jana’s entry, a plus-sized friend who previously made the venture cautioned her that this might happen. Jana, however, decided to take her chances.

Being unable to participate in the ride made Jana feel like a victim of “size-based discrimination” that she and her community have been combating for years. She claims this discrimination is so insidious that it made her actually wish she “were small enough to take the Hogwarts ride.”

Jana calls for a “more intelligent and inclusive” conversation about the way communities design “spaces and experiences for people.” She rejects the idea that the Harry Potter ride and other experiences reject plus-sized people for “safety” reasons, instead theorizing that it is to keep the “general public safe from our fatness.” – READ MORE

