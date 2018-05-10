True Pundit

Politics World

Trump and North Korea’s Kim to meet for historic summit in Singapore on June 12

Posted on by
Share:

The event will be the first meeting between a sitting U.S. president and the leader of North Korea.

Trump has earlier floated the idea of holding the summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone with South Korea because of the potential to have a “great celebration,” but later ruled out that possibility. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: