Trump and North Korea’s Kim to meet for historic summit in Singapore on June 12

The event will be the first meeting between a sitting U.S. president and the leader of North Korea.

The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018

Trump has earlier floated the idea of holding the summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone with South Korea because of the potential to have a “great celebration,” but later ruled out that possibility. – READ MORE

