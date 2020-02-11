WATCH: Harrison Ford Calls Trump a “Son of a Bitch”

The actor made the remarks during an appearance on ABC’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ to discuss his latest film, ‘Call of the Wild.’

Harrison Ford dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night to talk about his new film, and while there, Donald Trump came up in the conversation.

Kimmel was joking about the title of Ford’s new film, Call of the Wild, and held up a faux Hollywood Reporter magazine with a number of quotes from Trump about the film being the “best call ever,” which the president has said repeatedly about the infamous Ukraine call that led to his impeachment. He was subsequently acquitted by the Senate.

Ford was in stitches over the gag: “That’s the first thing that son of a bitch has done for me — ever,” Ford said, still laughing. (See below)

