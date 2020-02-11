LIVE UPDATES: See the full results of the New Hampshire Democratic primary

The 2020 Democratic presidential race heads to New Hampshire on Tuesday for the state’s first-in-the-nation primary, where voters will decide among the 11 remaining Democratic candidates (minus former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who’s not on the ballot in New Hampshire). In most cases, the polls will open at either 7 or 8 am Eastern time and will close at 7 or 8 pm ET. New Hampshire elections are administered municipally, so polling times are set on a city-by-city basis.

Live results of the Democrat primary will appear below. If there is an error with the software you can view the live results at this backup link.

Unlike in Iowa’s impossibly muddled caucus system, which caused so much difficulty last week, voters in New Hampshire will go to their polling places and cast ballots in a straightforward primary.

In 2016, the Associated Press called the race for Sen. Bernie Sanders at 8 pm ET after Sanders opened a commanding lead over the eventual Democratic nominee, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, with more than half of precincts reporting. A substantially larger and still-in-flux 2020 field could mean it will take longer for a clear winner to emerge this year, but it's a safe bet that results will be reported far earlier than in Iowa.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., claimed on “America’s Newsroom” Tuesday that “the demise of the Democratic Party” is underway, as voters headed to the polls in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary.

“The president’s in a spot where he really can’t lose as this plays out,” Graham said on Tuesday. “ Biden’s going to win South Carolina, you’re going to have three different winners in the first three states.”

“On Super Tuesday, I think Bloomberg is going to make a real dent. He’s going to make a real presence,” he continued. “You’re going to go to this convention with Biden basically collapsed. Somebody’s going to fill that lane, it’s not going to be Amy Klobuchar, it’s going to be Bloomberg.”

He went on to say that if the 2020 Democratic National Convention in July comes around and “if you can’t find a nomination on the first round of voting, the Democratic Party as we know it is going to completely implode.”

Graham said if a nomination isn’t determined after the first round of voting, “It’s going to help President Trump get reelected.”

He then noted, “You’re seeing the demise of the Democratic Party that your grandfather and grandmother knew and we’ll see how that affects America.”

Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., the populist senator who's making his second straight White House run, is in the driver's seat – sitting atop the final public opinion polls, drawing large and energetic crowds in the closing days, and sporting arguably the largest grassroots get-out-the-vote operation in New Hampshire.