WATCH: After Handing out Bonuses, Home Depot Co-Founder Scorches Dems: ‘You Don’t Have Any Brains’

Home Depot was just one of many companies that chose to reward employees with bonuses — and co-founder Bernie Marcus spoke with Fox News host Neil Cavuto about the Democrats who said the bonuses and pay raises amount to “crumbs”:

“[That] is the most incredible thing I’ve ever heard. I really actually laughed out loud. You want to talk about somebody who is off the charts and doesn’t understand reality. … It’s [Sen. Chuck] Schumer and [Rep. Nancy] Pelosi.”

Claiming that $1,000 is “more than meaningful” to the average American, Marcus clapped back at Democrats who continue to say it isn’t enough:

“Corporations are not gonna open 14 buildings overnight! Come on, gimme a break! You gotta use your brains. I mean, Democrats, use your stupid brains! You don’t have any brains.” – READ MORE

Campbell Soup Company announced that it would close its Toronto, Canada, plant and shift production to three U.S. factories.

The company revealed Wednesday that the Toronto facility, which first opened in 1931, would be closed in several phases over 18 months before moving production to facilities in Maxton, North Carolina; Paris, Texas; and Napolean, Ohio.

The move will result in the loss of 380 Canadian jobs, but it is unclear how many new jobs will be created in the U.S. A company spokesman told Bloomberg that existing employees would most likely handle the increased soup volume.

Mark Alexander, the president of Campbell’s parent company, Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, said the decision to close was “a difficult one” but ultimately “the best course of action” for the company. – READ MORE

Anheuser-Busch’s new CEO said the company’s Belgium-based parent AB InBev is “very bullish” and committed to investing in the U.S. following the passage of President Trump’s tax overhaul legislation.

“We just finished our board meeting two weeks ago, where we said that we are committed to the U.S. market and that we are still very bullish on the U.S.” Michel Doukeris, Anheuser-Busch CEO and AB InBev’s North American zone president told FOX Business.

“We are also very excited because our plants that we have in the U.S, we are going to put in around $2 billion [worth] of investments,” he said. An annoucement that the company made back in May, a few months into Trump’s first term

Doukeris, who has only been at helm for less than a month, is tasked with growing U.S. sales, after many customers, especially millennials, have turned a cheek on iconic brands like Budweiser in favor of craft beers and spirits. – READ MORE