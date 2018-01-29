Major Swedish Newspapers Set to Editorially Collaborate to Fight ‘Fake News’ Ahead of Election

Several of Sweden’s leading media organisations have pledged to collaborate on editorial matters ahead of the national election later this year, in order to combat so-called ‘fake news’ and misinformation.

The collaboration project includes newspapers Dagens Nyheter and Svenska Dagbladet, along with public television broadcaster SVT and radio broadcaster Sveriges Radio, Swedish media monitor Medievärlden reports.

Svenska Dagbladet editorial director Maria Rimpi said the editors of the various organisations were inspired by similar projects in other European countries.

“We have seen how false statements and apparent news have been widely spread and influenced elections in other countries. To go into the depths of an assertion, and, for example, trace sources of origin, are very resource-intensive. Through this collaboration, more voters can access correct information,” she added. – READ MORE

