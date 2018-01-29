Elon Musk’s Boring Company is now selling flamethrowers

Musk’s The Boring Company, which wants to create a network of underground tunnels to ease traffic congestion, is offering flamethrowers for sale on its website for a cool $500.

Musk said on Twitter early Sunday morning that 2,000 flamethrowers have already been pre-ordered. It’s advertised as “guaranteed to liven up any party.”

Musk, the SpaceX and Tesla founder known for provocative antics, plugged the new product on social media on Saturday.

“When the zombie apocalypse happens, you’ll be glad you bought a flamethrower,” he tweeted. “Works against hordes of the undead or your money back!” – READ MORE

Tech magnate Elon Musk reportedly admits in an upcoming book that he once attended a somewhat well-known Silicon Valley “sex party,” but never engaged in any of the activities.

Rather, he merely conversed with investors and entrepreneurs about technology and potential endeavors, according to his own and others’ accounts.

“Elon was at the party for a couple hours and left around 1am after talking with several DFJ-funded entrepreneurs about technology and building companies,” a representative for Musk told Business Insider. “His impression was that it was a corporate party with a costume theme, not a ‘sex party’, and there was no indication that it would become one after he left.”

It’s not quite clear how common such types of parties are in the California region that contributes immensely to the American economy, but they are supposedly pretty exclusive. – READ MORE