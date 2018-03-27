True Pundit

WATCH: Gun Control Activist Gives Perfect Reason Not To Give Into Their Demands

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Delaney Tarr expressed no interest in working with the other side of the political aisle on the issue of gun control and urged participants to sign their gun control petition.

“There are so very many things, so many steps to take,” Tarr said. “Like right now, sign our petition. It takes two seconds and it matters. We will take the big and we will take the small, but we will keep fighting.”

“When they give us that inch, that bump stock ban, we will take a mile,” Tarr declared. – READ MORE

This past weekend, thousands of activists rallied in the streets of Washington, D.C. for the March For Our Lives gun control rally where one speaker gave the perfect reason why Americans should be wary of giving into their demands.
