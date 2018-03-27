Bataclan Terror Attack Survivor: March For Our Lives Was ‘Pathetic’ And Exploitative

Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes, who survived a terrorist attack at the Bataclan in Paris that left more than 90 people dead, lashed out at the March for Our Lives and the Parkland students advocating for increased gun control measures, calling the movement “pathetic” and exploitative.

“The Whitney Houston song about letting the children lead the way wasn’t actually had [sic] operating paradigm for life….. And when the truth don’t line up with your bull***t narrative just hold your breath and stamp your feet and refused [sic] to except [sic] it…. then take multiple days off of school playing hooky at the expense of 16 [sic] of your classmates blood….!…. it might be funny if it wasn’t so pathetic and disgusting……” Hughes said in a post that has now been removed, according to the Daily Beast.

He went on: “As the survivor of a mass shooting I can tell you from first-hand experience that all of you protesting and taking days off from school insult the memory of those who were killed and abuse and insult me and every other lover of liberty by your every action….. Long Live Rock’n’Roll….. and may everyone [sic] of these disgusting vile abusers of the dead live as long as possible so they can have the maximum amount of time to endure their shame…. and be Cursed….” – READ MORE

