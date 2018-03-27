Packages with explosive material sent to military installations in DC area

Multiple suspicious packages containing explosive material were sent to at least three military installations in the Washington, D.C. area, a senior defense official told Fox News Monday.

Officials told Fox 5 DC a suspicious package was received at the National Defense University on Fort McNair in Southwest Washington D.C. at around 8:30 a.m. The building was evacuated and an Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Fort Belvoir, Va. examined the package, which tested positive for black powder and residue.

At approximately 11 a.m., Naval Support Facility Dahlgren in King George County, Va. also received a suspicious package that was found to be safe, officials said.

Later in the day, officials at Fort Belvoir said they had also received a suspicious package, but it was rendered safe. – READ MORE

