WATCH: Greenpeace Founder Blows Carlson’s Mind, Warns ‘Green New Deal’ Would Lead To ‘End of Civilization’

On Monday night, one of the founders of the environmental group Greenpeace stated that the “Green New Deal” pushed by the Democratic Party and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) would trigger the end of civilization. Patrick Moore described exactly how the “Green New Deal” would lead to catastrophe, from half the population starving to the elimination of every tree on the planet. He also took a shot at Ocasio-Cortez, pointing out that without fossil fuels, “How do you get the food to the center of New York, to Manhattan, where AOC is from? You don’t.”

Moore was appearing on Fox News with Tucker Carlson, who noted that Moore had already expressed his hostility to the radical plan, then turned to Moore and queried, “So, you’re one of the founders of the most famous environmental organizations in the world, and you think the ‘Green New Deal’ sounds terrifying. Tell us why.” – MORE