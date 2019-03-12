Twice-Deported Illegal Alien Accused of Child Sex Crimes Pleads Guilty

An illegal alien who was previously deported twice from the United States has pleaded guilty to re-entering the country after being accused of child sex crimes.

Eliezer Merino-Tetlactle, a 25-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, pleaded guilty to illegally re-entering the U.S. in the Western District of Louisiana this week.

The illegal alien was first arrested in August 2018 for carnal knowledge of a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and possession of marijuana. The guilty plea did not reveal the details of the charges. – MORE