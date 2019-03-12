Mayor de Blasio: NYC will have ‘Meatless Mondays’ in all public schools

There’ll be no mystery meat, or any other meat, on Mondays at New York City public schools.

New York City public schools are expanding their “Meatless Mondays” program in the fall.

“Cutting back on meat a little will improve New Yorkers’ health and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a statement Monday.

“We’re expanding Meatless Mondays to all public schools to keep our lunch and planet green for generations to come.”

CALIFORNIA DEMS FLEX NEW SUPERMAJORITY, WITH PLANS TO PURSUE GUN TAX AND MORE

The initiative will provide the system’s one million students with all-vegetarian breakfast and lunch menus every Monday.

Advocates note Meatless Mondays promote healthy, environmentally friendly meal options.

“The announcement that Mayor de Blasio has expanded Meatless Monday to all New York City public schools marks a major milestone. Through this united effort, New York City’s schools take a leadership role in getting our children on a healthier track, as well as making a positive impact on our environment,” said Sid Lerner, who is the founder of the Meatless Monday Movement, in a statement. – MORE