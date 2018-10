WATCH: (Graphic Language) Storm Chasers Get Their Asses Whooped by Hurricane Michael

Chasing Hurricane Michael seemed like a good idea to the Texas Storm Chasers channel on Periscope.

But footage captured by the group turned into a nightmare in Panama City, Florida.

Take a look for yourself.

No sign of Jim Cantore from the Weather Channel … CLICK HERE FOR VIDEO FEED

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1