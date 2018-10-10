Catholic Bishops Go Rogue; Will Release Names of Accused Priests Regardless of Pope

Dallas Bishop Edward Burns will join other bishops in Texas in releasing the names of all priests who have been accused of child sex abuse since the 1950s.

According to the Diocese of Dallas, all 15 bishops in Texas have agreed to publish a list credibly accused clergy members before the end of January.

It’s an effort to show their ongoing work to protect children from sexual abuse, as well as promote healing and the restoration of trust in the Catholic Church.

“Opening our files to outside investigators and releasing the names is something I have been considering for some time. Since I believe it is the right thing to do, the Diocese of Dallas has had outside investigators, a team made up of former FBI, state troopers and other experts in law enforcement, examining our files since February, and they still have work to do.” Bishop Burns said. READ MORE:

