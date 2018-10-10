    True Pundit

    WATCH: FBI RAID Targets “Threats made to targets in Washington, D.C.”

    “FBI on the scene in Tappan, in connection with threats made to targets in Washington, D.C.” — Peter Kramer

    Kramer is a reporter for the Journal News in New Jersey.

    He reported FBI agents were serving an arrest warrant in connection with threats to “targets” in D.C.

    This story is developing.

