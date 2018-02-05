WATCH: Gowdy Attacks Dems For Focusing On Whats Not The Memo Instead Of What Is

NEW: @TGowdySC responds to Democrat critics of GOP memo: “I get that Adam Schiff and others are worried about what's not in my memo. I wish that they were equally concerned about what's not in the FISA application” WATCH FULL INTERVIEW THIS MORNING ON @FaceTheNation: pic.twitter.com/kn7lZd8Igq — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 4, 2018

GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina dismissed Democrats’ criticisms of the recently released Republican memo detailing surveillance abuse within the FBI and Department of Justice, during an interview Sunday on “Face The Nation.”

“I get that Adam Schiff and others are worried about what’s not in my memo,” Gowdy said on “Face The Nation.” “I wish that they were equally concerned about what’s not in the FISA application”

Gowdy, who recently announced he will forego another term in favor of entering the private sector, downplayed the concerns of the FBI and Democratic lawmakers; namely that the memo – compiled by House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes – might compromise intelligence methods and sources. – READ MORE

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) revealed last week in a surprise announcement that he would not run for re-election this year and has decided to retire from politics.

Now, we know the real reason why.

Speaking on CBS “Face the Nation” Sunday, the longtime South Carolina congressman said he decided to retire for several reasons, but mostly because he enjoys fairness and justice, two attributes that have made him a “lousy” politician.

“My wife hates it when I say this, but I was a pretty good prosecutor, I think. I’ve been a pretty lousy politician. I’ve done it for seven years, I’m really grateful for the opportunity to do it, but it’s time for me to — whatever time I’ve got left — I want to spend it in the justice system because that’s where my heart is,” Gowdy said. – READ MORE

GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina was offered a federal judgeship in 2017, The Daily Caller News Foundation has learned.

“He is not planning on becoming a judge,” a source close to the congressman told TheDCNF. “He was approached months ago and turned it down.” The source added that he will return to private practice.

A White House official confirmed that Gowdy was approached for a seat of the 4th Circuit, but declined the offer. – READ MORE