Don Cherry Body Checks ‘Cuckaloos’ And ‘Left-Wing Pinkos’ Who Believe In Climate Change (VIDEO)

Former Boston Bruins general manager and iconic hockey broadcaster Don Cherry called out climate change believers Saturday night, labeling them “cuckaloos.” Cherry made a detour from his usual sports commentary during “Coach’s Corner.”

Cherry asked co-host Ron MacLean if he or his “left-wing, pinko friends” had anything to say about the increasingly cold winter in light of so many global warming predictions.

“I’m just asking you, the cuckaloos are always saying there are warming trends — we’re freezing to death.” – READ MORE

