True Pundit

Entertainment Sports TV

Comedian Kevin Hart drops F-bomb on live TV, blocked from podium after Eagles win (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

The Super Bowl was a big night, and Kevin Hart seemed to be enjoying himself.

He may have been getting a little too loose, particularly when he said the f-word live on NFL Gameday, after Deon Sanders approached him saying, “I’m standing behind you. I don’t want you to fall.”

He was also spotted trying to get on the podium as the Eagles were presented with the Lombardy trophy. Hart was denied at the stairs by a large security guard who towered over the 5-foot-4 comedian. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

The Philadelphia Eagles’ first Super Bowl victory set off rowdy celebrations in Philadelphia as people who poured into the streets set at least one fire and damaged property early on Monday, images on social media showed.

Joyous football fans burst into jubilation in gatherings at bars and took their party into the streets, jumping up and down, setting off pyrotechnics and singing the fight song “Fly Eagles Fly.”

Some went further and ignited a fire in the middle of a street that firefighters soon extinguished. Other images showed a light pole tipping over and the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News website Philly.com reported smashed windows and toppled awnings.

Police in riot gear and on bicycles formed lines to control crowds and push people back, social media images showed.

Some people broke a display window at a department store near City Hall, and looters broke into a convenience store, grabbing merchandise and screaming, “Everything is free,” Philly.com reported.

Nearly all the light poles on one side of City Hall were toppled, and a car outside a hotel was tipped on its side, Philly.com said. – READ MORE

Recap some of the best post game highlights from last night below:

Comedian Kevin Hart drops F-bomb on live TV, blocked from podium after Eagles win
Comedian Kevin Hart drops F-bomb on live TV, blocked from podium after Eagles win

The Super Bowl was a big night, and Kevin Hart seemed to be enjoying himself. He may have been getting a little too loose, particularly when he said the f-word live on NFL Gameday, after Deon Sanders approached him saying, "I'm standing behind you. I don't want you to fall." "Get off of me! I'm…
FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: