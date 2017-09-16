WATCH: Gorka Criticizes Insidious ‘Deep State’ Influence At The White House

Former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka appeared on a Judicial Watch panel Friday to reveal the extent of power held by unelected bureaucrats — a.k.a. the “deep state” — over the executive branch.

Gorka revealed that three of his picks for working under him at the White House were blocked by an “unnamed sister agency.”

Not only were his potential hires blocked, but Gorka claims the individuals were punished within their current government agency, given “menial tasks” and removed from their current duty rosters. – READ MORE