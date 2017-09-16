Haley Has ‘No Problem Kicking’ North Korea ‘To General Mattis’ For A Military Solution

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Friday that if diplomacy fails on North Korea, she has no problem letting Secretary of Defense James Mattis take the fight to Pyongyang.

“I have no problem kicking it to General Mattis,” Haley said at a White House press conference, explaining that despite diplomatic efforts and strong UN sanctions, the North Koreans “continue to be provocative.”

The U.S., together with its international partners, has been pursuing a diplomatic solution to the North Korea problem while maintaining that “all options are on the table.” The Trump administration has repeatedly demonstrated that it is willing to exhaust all diplomatic options before applying military force, but the diplomatic window appears to be closing. – READ MORE