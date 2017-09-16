Trump Transgender Ban On Hold Until February

Transgender troops that are currently serving in the United States military will continue receiving the medical treatment they need and will not be evicted from the armed forces until at least February.

“Current transgender members will continue to serve throughout the military and continue to receive necessary medical treatment as prescribed by their medical provider,” Pentagon spokesman Col. Rob Manning said Friday, according to the Daily Beast. “Transgender services members whose term of service expires while the interim guidance is in effect may, at the service member’s request, re-enlist under existing procedures.”

