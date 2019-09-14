WATCH: GOP Senator Hits Back After CEOs Demand Gun Reform: ‘Love Is The Answer, But I Own A Handgun Just In Case’ (VIDEO)

I believe love is the answer, but I also own a handgun just in case; that’s my right as an American citizen. I’m interested in having a discussion about gun legislation, but we shouldn’t make decisions to curtail Constitutional rights based on emotions. I want to see facts. pic.twitter.com/uF6BISsGa7 — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) September 12, 2019

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) responded on Thursday after the chief executives of more than 100 companies wrote a letter to the U.S. Senate urging Congress to pass various anti-gun measures.

“Now look, here’s my starting point: I want to see facts. I believe love is the answer, but I also own a handgun just in case, and that’s my right as an American citizen,” Kennedy told Fox Business host Stuart Varney. “The Bill of Rights is not an a la carte menu — the Second is just as important as the First or the Fourth.”

“Some of my colleagues say ‘OK, we’re going to curtail the Second Amendment constitutional right in the interest of public safety and it will reduce mass shootings.’ My response is, ‘OK, prove it,'” he continued. “I’m interested in facts, I’m not interested in speculation. I don’t want to see people pulling stuff out of their orifices. Show me the causal scientific evidence because you’re dealing with a constitutional right.” – READ MORE