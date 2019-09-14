UC Berkeley offering course titled, ‘The Right to Be Lazy: Shifts in Marxist Thought’ — and for credit

The University of California, Berkeley, is offering a course this semester titled, “The Right to be Lazy: Shifts in Marxist Thought.”

The one-credit history class is part of the school’s DeCal program, which are “legitimate university classes run by students” and are pass-fail graded by faculty sponsors who oversee them.

“Growing out of the workers’ movement at the turn of the 20th century (but always including an anti-work strain) Marxism became a framework of analysis and language of struggle for multiple rebellious groups,” the course description reads. “Marx’s ideas were taken up by revolutionaries around the globe from the anticolonial militants in Africa and Latin America to those blockading the streets of Paris in 1968 and Italy in the 1970s … By studying these struggles and the creative responses to conditions they faced, we will try to better understand what it means to be anticapitalist, what are the basic categories of capital, and questions of the revolutionary subject.”

“Each of us has the right to be lazy, but none of us has the right to the rewards of someone else’s hard work,” Capitalism.com founder and CEO Ryan Daniel Moran told Campus Reform. “Anticapitalist ideas are rooted in entitlement, which is one of the dangers of today’s society. I hope the students at Berkeley are taught the ineffectiveness of Marx’s ideas; if you want to create change, it starts with you.” – READ MORE