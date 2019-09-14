ABC News Has Covered Sanders for Only Seven Minutes in 2019

A new study from the Media Research Center finds Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) has received only seven minutes of total coverage from ABC News in 2019.

The MRC study tallied the amount of time ABC News has spent covering each candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination. Former vice president Joe Biden received the most coverage with 68 minutes, nearly 10 times the amount Sanders received. Sanders is tied with South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg with the fifth-most attention from ABC News out of the 2020 candidates, despite Sanders’s consistent top-three showing in early state and national primary polls.

The MRC, a conservative-leaning media watchdog, commissioned the study because ABC News is broadcasting Thursday night’s Democratic debate.

Biden dwarfed the field, with Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) in second place with 15 minutes. Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren (12 minutes) and former representative Beto O’Rourke (eight minutes) both got more attention than Sanders. – READ MORE