WATCH: GOP Rep. Trolls The Schiff Out Of ‘Little Adam’ In House Floor Speech. There’s No Coming Back From This.

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz spent Tuesday poking fun at House Intelligence Committee ranking member Adam Schiff by filing the Presidential Appointment of FISA Court Judges Act, legislation Schiff originally introduced in 2013.

Schiff’s bill would have amended the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978 and granted the president authority to handpick all 11 Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court judges.

“Cash and a political party should never be convertible to a warrant to spy on American citizens,” Gaetz stated in a Tuesday speech on the House floor. “Because I expect Republicans and Democrats to both be in power at some point in the future, we should be looking for bipartisan solutions to revise the FISA process so that what happened to President Trump never happens to another American president. – READ MORE

