Fox News Channel Continues to Dominate Competitors in February Ratings

Fox News Channel remained unrivaled in cable news in February, beating out top competitors CNN and MSNBC in average viewership for the 20th straight month.

Fox News’ total day average for total viewers in February was 1,548,000, well over second place MSNBC’s 898,000 and more than double third place CNN’s 700,000, according to Nielsen media reports.

Primetime average viewership followed the same pattern: Fox delivered 2,766,000 viewers, with MSNBC coming in nearly a million short of Fox with 1,805,000, and CNN bringing in 979,000.

Amongst the key demographic of adults between 24 and 54 years of age, Fox also carried primetime viewership, garnering 576,000 viewers compared to MSNBC’s 397,000 and CNN’s 357,000. – READ MORE

