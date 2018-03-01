School Gunman Had 180 Rounds Of Ammo Left When He Stopped Shooting

As tragic as the Parkland, Florida, shooting was, with 17 dead and 14 wounded, it all could have been a lot worse.

The teen gunman had 180 rounds of ammunition left, but for some reason he stopped shooting and left the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, pretending he was just a student, CNN reported.

Other new information has also emerged. The gunman, a former student at the school who had been expelled, engraved swastikas onto his weapons magazines, ABC-10 TV reported.

“Authorities believe he was looking to make a snipers perch to shoot from. He apparently tried to shoot out a school window for it, but he couldn’t break the hurricane-proof glass,” the report said.

In addition, CNN reported that public records show there were 45 calls made to the Sheriff’s Office regarding the 19-year-old gunman before the shooting, instead of 23 as that the Broward Sheriff had previously said. – READ MORE

