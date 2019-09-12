Watch GOP Rep. Doug Collins Crash Jerry Nadler’s Red Flag Law Party with Epic Opening Statement (VIDEO)

#HR1236 is so flawed that anyone committed to our Constitution can’t seriously consider it. Why my Democrat colleagues are so eager to abandon the bedrock of our constitutional freedoms and due process is beyond me. pic.twitter.com/l1JnIhbYzz — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) September 10, 2019

The Democrat-led House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday held a markup hearing on various pieces of gun control legislation.

Ranking Member Doug Collins (R-Ga.) went after Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) over discrepancies with red flag law ideas and due process, which he found in the legislation.

Red flag laws do not align with civil liberties or due process.

And that was Collins' agenda, to explain why the legislation was not what they all thought it was.