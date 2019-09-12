Deputies at Yellowstone use AC/DC’s ‘Hells Bells’ to scare bison off the roads

Montana deputies often use AC/DC’s “Hells Bells” to clear stubborn bison off Yellowstone roads.

On Tuesday, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office shared a post that has since gone viral.

The post read, “Being a deputy around West Yellowstone comes with unusual duties, including herding bison off the highway so no one gets hurt. When deputies respond to a bison on the road, they turn on lights and siren and encourage the animal to leave the road with an air horn.”

“With a reluctant bison, they’ve been known to play AC/DC’s Hell’s Bells over the speakers — that usually seems to work,” the post concluded. – READ MORE