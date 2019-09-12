Christine Blasey Ford’s Dad Supported Kavanaugh After She Made Accusation

Ralph Blasey, the father of Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford, reportedly offered repeated support last fall to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after Ford made her unsubstantiated allegations against Kavanaugh.

The Federalist reports that privately, “it appears the Blasey family had significant doubts about what Ford was trying to accomplish by coming forward and making unsubstantiated allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. Within days of Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, a fascinating encounter took place. Brett Kavanaugh’s father was approached by Ford’s father at the golf club where they are both members.”

“Ford’s father went out of his way to offer to Ed Kavanaugh his support of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, according to multiple people familiar with the conversation that took place at Burning Tree Club in Bethesda, Maryland,” The Federalist continued. “‘I’m glad Brett was confirmed,’ Ralph Blasey told Ed Kavanaugh, shaking his hand. … The conversation between the two men echoed a letter that Blasey had previously sent to the elder Kavanaugh.”

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway and the Judicial Crisis Network's Carrie Severino noted that Ford's father "presumably wouldn't have supported the nomination of a man he believed tried to rape his daughter."