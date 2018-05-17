WATCH: GOP Leader Trolls Pelosi With Video of Her ‘Endorsing’ Trump Tax Cuts

On Tuesday, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) released a video trolling House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) over the GOP tax bill signed into law last year.

The Free Beacon reports: In the video, Pelosi discusses a hypothetically strong economy during a town hall in Arizona on Feb. 20, with clips of actual positive economic news spliced in following the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Mixed in with Pelosi’s statements are news items about increased investment, a majority of the country thinking the U.S. is doing well, the unemployment rate dropping below four percent, small business wage increases, and higher consumer confidence. – READ MORE

