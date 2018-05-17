Politics TV
WATCH: GOP Leader Trolls Pelosi With Video of Her ‘Endorsing’ Trump Tax Cuts
On Tuesday, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) released a video trolling House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) over the GOP tax bill signed into law last year.
Thanks @NancyPelosi for endorsing the #TaxCutsandJobsAct! cc: @POTUS #MAGA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/i6142k3E9W
— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 15, 2018
The Free Beacon reports: In the video, Pelosi discusses a hypothetically strong economy during a town hall in Arizona on Feb. 20, with clips of actual positive economic news spliced in following the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Mixed in with Pelosi’s statements are news items about increased investment, a majority of the country thinking the U.S. is doing well, the unemployment rate dropping below four percent, small business wage increases, and higher consumer confidence. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
On Tuesday, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) released a video trolling House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) over the GOP tax bill signed into law last year.