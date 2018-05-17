Trump Visits Melania At Hospital For Third Day In A Row

True Pundit

President Donald Trump visited First Lady Melania Trump at Walter Reed medical center for the third day in a row Wednesday as she recuperates from kidney surgery.

The first lady’s office said in a statement Monday that “First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.  The procedure was successful and there were no complications.” – READ MORE

