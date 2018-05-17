Trump Visits Melania At Hospital For Third Day In A Row

President Donald Trump visited First Lady Melania Trump at Walter Reed medical center for the third day in a row Wednesday as she recuperates from kidney surgery.

The first lady’s office said in a statement Monday that “First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful and there were no complications.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1