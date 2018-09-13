WATCH: Google Execs Bash Trump Supporters, Want To Make Trump Admin ‘Blip’ In History

A leaked video from a Google “all hands meeting” following the 2016 presidential election shows the tech giant’s top executives voicing their opposition to Donald Trump and making disparaging remarks about the newly-elected president’s supporters.

In an hour-long video exclusively obtained by Breitbart, Google executives say they are “deeply offended” by Trump’s victory and suggest that his supporters were motivated by “fear,” “xenophobia,” and “hatred.”

In the leaked video, Google co-founder Sergey Brin said “most people here are pretty upset and pretty sad” about Trump’s victory. Brin stressed that he was “deeply offend[ed]” over Trump’s win, saying Trump “conflicts with many of [Google’s] values.” – READ MORE

That’s how Sergey Brin, co-founder of one of the most influential companies in the world, summed up his – and much of Google’s – reaction to the election of Donald J. Trump in 2016.

The comments were brought to light in a video leaked exclusively to Breitbart News by an anonymous source. The video is a full recording of Google’s first all-hands meeting following the 2016 election, featuring CEO Sundar Pichai, co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, and several other Google executives. It can be watched in full below.

“This is probably not the most joyous TGIF we’ve had” said Brin, who opened the meeting.

Captured just a few days after the 2016 election, it shows Google executives united in dismay at the outcome of the vote. – READ MORE