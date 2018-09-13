Professor Shoots Himself with .22 Pistol to Protest Donald Trump

A Sociology Professor At The College Of Southern Nevada Shot Himself In The Arm With A .22 Pistol In Protest Of President Donald Trump.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the professor, Mark J. Bird, shot himself in a bathroom on campus, then stumbled out, “bleeding, before he collapsed.”

Bird taped a $100 bill to the mirror prior to shooting himself as a tip to the janitor for cleaning up the mess.

The police report on the incident notes that “Bird said he had shot himself in protest of President Donald Trump.” – READ MORE

On Monday, Harvard Law School Professor Lawrence Tribe demonstrated once again that the infection from his Trump Derangement Syndrome has now crossed his brain-blood barrier. In the latest issue of The New Yorker, Tribe is quoted regarding the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Here’s the story:

Laurence Tribe, a Harvard Law professor who mentored Barack Obama, zeroed in on the lead sentence in Kavanaugh’s account of a midseason game against Cornell: “In basketball, as in few other team sports, it is possible for one person to completely dominate a game.” Was this a harmless observation? Tribe noted, “Kavanaugh’s seeming fascination with single-player domination might be a muscular view of executive power.” On the other hand, he found a departure from Kavanaugh’s typical jurisprudence in “Dartmouth Rally Upends Streak.” “Kavanaugh complained that the refs let the game ‘get completely out of control’ as Dartmouth players ‘consistently hammered’ a Yalie ‘without the whistle blowing’ once,” Tribe said. “One might see in that a rare early condemnation of judicial restraint.”

Well, this is weird. Analyzing Kavanaugh’s sportswriting for a deeper perspective on his judicial views seems like a stretch. But in recent years, Tribe has gone off the deep end time and again regarding President Trump’s activities in the Oval Office.- READ MORE