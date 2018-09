RIC FLAIR MARRIES LONGTIME FIANCEE … I Wooooooooooooo!

Ric Flair is now a MARRIED jet-flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin’ ‘n’ dealin’ son of a gun!!!!!

WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!

TMZ Sports has learned the wrestling legend tied the knot with longtime fiancee Wendy Barlow on Wednesday at a dope resort in North Florida.

We’re told it was a low-key deal … but The Undertaker was there and, for some reason, Dolph Ziggler walked Wendy down the aisle.

