WATCH: Giuliani Tells Fox News ‘Somebody Played Around’ with Recording of Trump and Michael Cohen
President Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani called into Saturday’s “Justice” on Fox News Channel to discuss the tape lawyer Michael Cohen secretly recorded of himself and his then-client Donald Trump discussing a payment to Playboy model Karen McDougal.
Per “Justice” host Jeanine Pirro, Giuliani told Fox News “somebody played around” with the tape.
The former New York mayor said on the show it has been “determined” the video was “tampered with” to “obscure” something from the tape that would hurt Cohen. – READ MORE
WATCH: Chris Wallace’s full interview with Rudy Giuliani, President @realDonaldTrump‘s attorney – Part 1. @FoxNewsSunday pic.twitter.com/pXzgQjQ3Yp
— Fox News (@FoxNews) July 29, 2018
President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani appeared on Fox News Sunday to discuss the ongoing Michael Cohen drama with Chris Wallace.
Michael Cohen, a longtime lawyer to Donald Trump has recently flipped on the President, perhaps because he is being squeezed by Mueller in another case related to a taxi cab company he was financially involved in.
Giuliani called Michael Cohen a pathological liar and said he destroyed himself as a witness.- READ MORE
