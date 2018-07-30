WATCH: Giuliani Tells Fox News ‘Somebody Played Around’ with Recording of Trump and Michael Cohen

President Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani called into Saturday’s “Justice” on Fox News Channel to discuss the tape lawyer Michael Cohen secretly recorded of himself and his then-client Donald Trump discussing a payment to Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Per “Justice” host Jeanine Pirro, Giuliani told Fox News “somebody played around” with the tape.

The former New York mayor said on the show it has been “determined” the video was “tampered with” to “obscure” something from the tape that would hurt Cohen. – READ MORE

President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani appeared on Fox News Sunday to discuss the ongoing Michael Cohen drama with Chris Wallace.

Michael Cohen, a longtime lawyer to Donald Trump has recently flipped on the President, perhaps because he is being squeezed by Mueller in another case related to a taxi cab company he was financially involved in.

Giuliani called Michael Cohen a pathological liar and said he destroyed himself as a witness.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1