Ocasio-Cortez claims she doesn’t accept money from corporations. But here’s the truth.

During a recent, wide-ranging interview with “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, Ocasio-Cortez said she is unlike any politician — and one that will not waver once inside the halls of Congress — because she found victory in a major primary without the support of major Wall Street corporations and private equity firms.

“I think that what makes our campaign and my candidacy a little different is that I have taken a public pledge not to accept any corporate PAC money whatsoever,” Ocasio-Cortez said to applause.

“I actually think I may be one of the only ones that actually got elected for the first time on that,” she added. “Many folks got elected with some corporate money and then they swore it off after. But I think I’m one of the first to get elected right out of the gate without any corporate PAC money, which gives me a very large degree of independence.”

According to campaign finance documents, Ocasio-Cortez raised $861,698.54 during her successful bid to unseat Rep. Joe Crowley (D-N.Y.) for New York’s 14th congressional district.

The disclosures show that Ocasio-Cortez received $3,399 from JP Morgan Chase, a major Wall Street corporate bank, and $2,700 from Elevation Partners, a New York-based private equity firm with nearly $2 billion in assets.- READ MORE

Socialist congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez falsely claimed Thursday night that the military budget was increased by $700 billion last year.

“Just last year we gave the military a $700 billion budget increase, which they didn’t even ask for. They’re like, ‘we don’t want another fighter jet.’ They’re like, ‘don’t give us another nuclear bomb.’ They didn’t even ask for it, and we gave it to them. So we need to prioritize what we want as a nation,” Ocasio-Cortez said on late night comedy talk show, “the Daily Show,” when explaining what the government could do to make universal healthcare possible.

The $700 billion figure refers to the total amount authorized for fiscal 2018 national defense spending, not the increase from the year before.

Ocasio-Cortez also claimed in her interview that the military never asked for an increase in spending for a “new fighter jet.” Each year, the Pentagon requests billions in new aircraft and weapons spending. For example, the fiscal 2019 budget proposal to Congress requested 77 F-35 joint strike fighters.. – READ MORE

