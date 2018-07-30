Giuliani: Trump tweets have ‘laid out his defense very clearly’ against obstruction claims (VIDEO)

Rudy Giuliani suggested Sunday that President Trump may not have to testify in special counsel’s Robert Mueller investigation because of his tweets.

“A lot of his tweets have been very helpful. The reason he may not have to testify is that he’s laid out his defense very clearly,” Giuliani said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Giuliani, who is Trump’s lead attorney in the Russia investigation, was responding to a New York Times report that Mueller is reviewing Trump’s tweets as he pursues an investigation into whether the president obstructed justice.

Has Giuliani told @realDonaldTrump to stop tweeting after reports Mueller is investigating the president’s tweets?@RudyGiuliani : Good luck about tweeting…Obstruction by tweet is something that doesn’t work so well. pic.twitter.com/O4utVBBqbY — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) July 29, 2018

The former New York City mayor also brushed aside the prospect that Trump’s tweets could be used to build an obstruction case.

“Obstruction by tweet is not something I think works real well,” Giuliani said. – READ MORE

Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney for Donald Trump, said the president may reach an agreement regarding a meeting with special counsel Robert Mueller this week or next week.

“We have negotiations going on with them, we have an outstanding offer to them,” Giuliani said on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” declining to describe what that offer entails.

However, he said there “is an area of questioning and a group of restrictions on it that we could live with.”

Giuliani said it relates “basically to the Russia collusion thing, which we think there’s no evidence and the president didn’t do anything wrong.”

“Maybe this week, maybe next week,” Giuliani said when asked when an interview would be set.- READ MORE

