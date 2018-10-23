WATCH: Gillum Hints He Isn’t Far-Left On Immigration, Then DeSantis Traps Him

Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis trapped his Democratic counterpart Andrew Gillum over his views on immigration during a Sunday night debate on CNN after Gillum tried to portray himself as not being far-left on the issue.

Ron DeSantis asks Andrew Gillum if he would honor a detainer request from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to remove dangerous illegal alien criminals from Florida. Gillum refuses to answer. pic.twitter.com/xGcaelbdBg — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 22, 2018

“Gentlemen, there are an estimated 850,000 undocumented immigrants living in the state of Florida,” CNN’s Jake Tapper said. “Mayor Gillum, let me start with you. You say that Florida must be a welcoming state for all people. Does that mean that the 850,000 undocumented immigrants living here should be granted U.S. citizenship?”

"No. What I believe is that we ought to have real comprehensive immigration reform in this country," Gillum responded. "While Mr. DeSantis was in Congress, they did absolutely nothing to deal with the 20 million people in the United States who are here in an undocumented form. We should not be terrorizing people here in this country who are babies that are nursing with their parents, with their mothers. Right now, we have no real comprehensive way to deal with this challenge."