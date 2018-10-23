DELUSION: Hillary Reacts Just As You’d Expect When She’s Introduced As ‘The Real President’ (VIDEO)

Former Secretary of State and twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is apparently still under the delusion that she is “the real president” of the United States after taking a historic loss to Donald Trump on November 8, 2016.

At a recent event with Gwen Carr, the mother to the late Eric Garner, Hillary was introduced as “the real president.” The Democrat nodded and smiled along as if this statement somehow reflected reality.

WATCH: Hillary Clinton smiles and nods in agreement when she is introduced as “the real president.” pic.twitter.com/aBhRT61GGX — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) October 21, 2018

Mrs. Clinton, of course, was defeated on Election Day in 2016 despite outspending her opponent, a former reality star and success business man, nearly 2 to 1.– READ MORE